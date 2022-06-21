By Jon Powell
  /  06.21.2022

Last night (June 20), the Duke Ellington School of the Arts held a theater dedication ceremony in honor of Dave Chappelle, as the auditorium was intended to be renamed in his honor. Somewhat surprisingly, the decorated comedian took to the stage and announced that said venue would instead be named the Theater for Artistic Freedom and Expression.

The reason for the change is largely because of controversy surrounding Chappelle in the wake of recent stand-up specials on Netflix — specifically The Closer, which saw him speaking candidly about his opinions on the LGBTQIA+ community. The release of that special generated enough vitriol to cause an employee walkout at Netflix, with many of Chappelle‘s detractors accusing him of “punching down” in regards to the transgendered community.

“No matter what they say about ‘The Closer,’ it is still [one of the] most watched specials on Netflix,” he reportedly said during the ceremony. “The more you say I can’t say something, the more urgent it is for me to say it. It has nothing to do with what you are saying I can’t say. It has everything to do with my freedom of artistic expression.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Chappelle was met with polarizing response during a surprise trip that he made to the Washington, D.C. institution back in November. According to various reports, several students criticized Chappelle during his visit, calling him a “bigot” and stating that his “comedy kills.” One particular student was quoted as saying, “I’m 16 and I think you’re childish; you handled it like a child.”

Referencing that moment, Chappelle admitted that the backlash from those students “sincerely hurt me.” He also reportedly stated that he’s not looking to create a distraction for the school:

“The idea that my name will be turned into an instrument of someone else’s perceived oppression is untenable to me.”

Tags in this article:
Tags
Dave Chappelle

Trending
Watch

REVOLT x Vice: A Juneteenth special

Mara Schiavocampo and guests celebrate Juneteenth with a roundtable discussion about some of the most ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.19.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
Interest

Black social dances and how they influence today's TikTok creators

REVOLT caught up with Afro Beastilettos dancer Nneka Irobunda for an exclusive Black Music Month conversation ...
By Shea Peters
  /  06.15.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet BillyABSTRACT, designer and founder of Black-owned brand ABSTRACT THOUGHT

During the segment, we talk to designer, entrepreneur and founder of ABSTRACT THOUGHT, BillyABSTRACT, about ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.17.2022
View More