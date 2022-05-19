Buzz from the recent Hollywood Bowl attack where a man stormed the stage during Dave Chappelle’s set has helped police uncover another crime. Isaiah Lee was charged for reportedly stabbing his former roommate in Dec. 2021, CNN reports.

“The publicity generated by the attack on Mr. Chappelle helped police solve this crime,” said District Attorney George Gascón. “The incident that occurred at the Hollywood Bowl was misdemeanor conduct and rightfully referred to the City Attorney’s Office. Based on the nature and severity of the December attack, Mr. Lee is now facing felony charges which my office will prosecute.”

According to reports, Lee stabbed the man while the two were paired as roommates at a transitional housing apartment. Despite reporting the incident to the police, the victim was unable to identify the 23-year-old as a suspect… until he recently saw him in the news.

Lee made headlines after he attempted to attack Chappelle during his act at the “Netflix is a Joke: The Festival” show. Following the alleged attack on May 3, Lee faced a felony assault charge which was later brought down to four misdemeanors. As previously reported by REVOLT, the comedian expressed his disappointment with the move to dismiss the felony charges.

The California man will now be charged with a felony after all. Lee appeared in court today (May 19) where he pleaded not guilty to the alleged attempted murder charges.

After the Hollywood Bowl situation, Lee was charged with battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, and unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance. He was also met with charges for the commission of an act that delayed an event or interfered with a performer. Lee also pleaded not guilty to those charges.

His bail is currently set at $1,000 for the recent charge and $30,000 for the charges brought forth in the Chapelle attack and he will be due back in court on June 2.