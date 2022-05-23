Isaiah Lee, the man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle on May 3 at the Hollywood Bowl, has finally offered up an explanation on why the assault took place.

In an exclusive interview from yesterday (May 22), Lee told the New York Post that he was “triggered” by the material the comedian used in his shows.

“I identify as bisexual … and I wanted him to know what he said was triggering,” the 23-year-old told the outlet as he sat in the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles. “I wanted him to know that next time, he should consider first running his material by people it could affect,” he continued.

The outlet noted that Lee wore a sling for his right arm, which is still broken from the attack earlier this month.

As previously reported by REVOLT, on May 3, Chappelle was performing on stage for ​​the “Netflix is a Joke: The Festival” show when Lee rushed from the audience and tackled the funnyman. Lee was armed with a fake gun with a knife attached to it. The attacker’s arm was injured once members of Chappelle’s crew came to his rescue.

“They spat on me and twisted me as if on purpose,” the young man said about his beating.

Lee told the New York Post that he didn’t go to the show to harm the comedian. He said he wanted to have a “good time,” but began getting upset about Chappelle’s jokes about ​​the LGBTQ community and homelessness.

The 23-year-old, who is reportedly homeless, told the outlet that once Chappelle made a joke about pedophilia, it was a painful reminder that he was molested as a teen.

Lee added that although he had a weapon during the attack, he did not pull it out. He revealed that he only carries it for protection because he’s a “minor celebrity.” Lee is an aspiring rapper who goes by, “NoName_Trapper.”

Lee was recently charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his former roommate at a transitional housing facility in December. The troubled young man is now facing four misdemeanor counts, including battery and possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault in connection to the Hollywood Bowl attack.