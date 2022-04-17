Puma continues to honor and celebrate Nipsey Hussle’s entrepreneurial journey through their partnership with The Marathon Clothing and their collaborative The Hussle Way series.

The latest drop, dubbed the Long Live (LL) Collection, boasts the custom tracksuit Nipsey designed and wore in the 2019 music video for the Grammy award-winning “Racks in the Middle” record featuring Roddy Rich and Hit-Boy.

Along with the silky white velour tracksuit, the Marathon Clothing also put together a heartfelt visual that shows rare footage of Nipsey hopping on a Puma Jet and going on a trip to Las Vegas with his grandmother, brother and others.

Nip’s grandma Margaret Mary Boutte shares some touching words about her grandson within the visual as she describes the time the two visited her “favorite place to go and have fun.”

“He was a very fun-loving grandson,” she says in the video. “He said that I was going for a short flight, so to get dressed and he would pick me up shortly.”

“Ermias knew that Vegas was my favorite place to go and have fun,” she continued. “It seemed like it was so short. I didn’t think Vegas was that close. We got on the plane and we took off. Before I knew it, we were there.”

As she speaks, flashbacks of the exact trip play in a montage. Nipsey toasts champagne with his granny and really seems to be living in the moment. The video also shows his grandmother being fitted in her own tailored version of the LL tracksuit.

Before the two-minute clip ends, Nip’s “Racks in the Middle” verse — describing the memorable Vegas trip — plays.

“See my granny on a jet/ Some shit I’ll never forget/ Next day we flew to Vegas/ With my Puma connects/We break bread, we ain’t new to success.”

The Long Live Collection is available now via Puma and The Marathon Clothing’s online stores for $265 plus shipping. You can also cop the crewneck and pants separately. Both retail for about $140.

Check out the LL Collection video below:

