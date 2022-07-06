Today (July 6) a jury declared Eric Holder guilty for the murder of Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle (whose real name is Ermias Joseph Asghedom). Holder, who is accused of killing the “Victory Lap” artist on March 31, 2019, was charged with one count of first-degree murder in connection to Hussle’s death. Opening statements began on June 15 at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles.

Deliberations took place on Friday (July 1). In addition to his charges for Hussle’s death, Holder faced two counts of attempted murder and assault with a firearm involving two other people who were injured, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. During court hearings, Holder’s attorney Aaron Jansen admitted his client “shot and killed” the “Grinding All My Life” artist, but argued that the crime took place in a “heat of passion.” In his closing statements, Jansen added, “This was an act of impulse and rashness.” As the attorney spoke to the courtroom, he said Holder had “no cooling-off period” and was “called publicly a snitch by someone as famous as Nipsey Hussle” less than 10 minutes before the fatal shooting occurred. Jansen continued, “This is a provocation that stirs up rage and powerful emotions.”

According to reports, Holder’s attorney insisted his client was “over-charged from the beginning.” Jansen believed Holder’s charges should have been reduced to voluntary manslaughter. Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jacke reportedly told jurors that they were allowed to take that into consideration. Others believed Holder should face the most severe consequences for his actions. Deputy District Attorney John McKinney said Holder’s crime was “cold-blooded” and “calculated.” McKinney added that Holder had “quite a bit of time for premeditation and deliberation.” The prosecutor said Hussle and Holder’s argument derived from “nonsense.” He told jurors that Hussle was a “successful artist from the same neighborhood as Eric Holder, who’s an unsuccessful artist.” Hussle was killed outside his Marathon Clothing Store in the Hyde Park area of Los Angeles.