Everyone’s favorite stars gathered at Pharrell’s Something In The Water festival over the weekend and delivered amazing performances throughout it for attendees to enjoy. The two-day event commemorated Juneteenth this year and was held in Washington DC. The all-star lineup included appearances from Roddy Ricch, Lil Uzi Vert, Tyler, the Creator, 21 Savage, T.I., Chloe x Halle, Skepta, Snoh Aalegra, and plenty more.

During Roddy Ricch’s set, he decided to create a moment to honor the fallen soldiers who are no longer with us. As he delivered a performance of his fan-favorite song “Die Young,” the Compton-raised star displayed a series of photos to pay homage to artists like Nipsey Hussle, Lil Keed, Juice WRLD, Drakeo The Ruler, and more. “Die Young” is from his 2018 project Feed Tha Streets II and has remained one of his most well-loved tracks today because of its emotional message that still applies to life today:

I ain’t tryna die young, so I gotta ride with one, stood ten toes down in my Balenciaga, ayy/ He ran down on a nigga, that’s a shotta, shotta, cold-hearted nigga, with the blocka-blocka/ Gotta keep it on me, I don’t wanna die young, I rather be judged by twelve, than carried by six

In related news, Ricch took to Instagram to tease a new project that’s currently in the works, which is rumored to be titled The Big 3. Ricch is also confirmed to perform at this year’s BET Awards later this month alongside Babyface, Chance the Rapper, Chlöe, Jack Harlow, and many more.

You can view the clip from Roddy Ricch’s set at Something In The Water down below.