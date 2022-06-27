Menu
By Regina Cho
  /  06.27.2022

Last night (June 26), stars gathered in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater for the 2022 BET Awards. The packed event was filled with stellar live performances, well-deserved awards, reunions, and much more. One of the crowning moments of the night was when Sean “Diddy” Combs was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his success as a media mogul and influential icon.

Just as Diddy’s speech was coming to a close, he shared an incredible announcement. The artist-executive pledged $1 million to both Howard University and Jackson State University.

“Hold up, hold up, before I leave, I want to donate a million dollars to Howard University,” he proudly said as the crowd erupted in cheers. “Also I’m going to drop another million dollars on Deion Sanders and Jackson State because we should play for us. Thank you everyone from the bottom of my heart. I love you. Good night!”

Elsewhere in his acceptance speech, Diddy shared some of his greatest aspirations for his community. “I got this dream of Black people being free,” Diddy said. “I got this dream of us controlling our own destiny. I got this dream of us taking accountability and to stop killing each other. I got this dream of us being rich and wealthy and living on the same block. I have this dream of us unifying.”

Diddy attended Howard University and later on received an honorary doctorate from the institution in 2014. “I was blessed to receive a great education from Howard University – one of the best schools in the world – and it helped to fuel my success in business and life,” Diddy shared in a statement at the time.

Watch the clip of Diddy’s speech down below and be sure to check out REVOLT’s official recap of all the winners here.

