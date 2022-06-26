The 2022 BET Awards will no doubt go down as one of the most exciting nights in music! Kicking off in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater this evening (June 26) and hosted by the one and only Taraji P. Henson, fans are in store for a star-studded performance lineup.
BET will welcome some of the hottest acts in entertainment for the ceremony. Chlöe, Latto, Givēon, Ella Mai, Muni Long, Saucy Santana, Capella Grey and more are slated to perform tonight. Equally exciting, living legends Diddy, Mary J. Blige, The LOX, Lil Kim and Faith Evans will hit the stage, too.
As previously reported by REVOLT, Sean “Diddy” Combs will receive BET’s coveted Lifetime Achievement Award as a part of the show. To celebrate Diddy’s excellence and incomparable contribution to the culture, the aforementioned OGs and several other famous faces will perform an all-star tribute fans won’t want to miss.
Of course, the nominees in tonight’s categories also have fans hyped to watch. Chlöe, Ari Lennox, Doja Cat, H.E.R., Mary J. Blige, Summer Walker and Jazmine Sullivan are going up against one another for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist. Elsewhere, City Girls, Lil Durk and Lil Baby, Migos, Silk Sonic, Chloe x Halle, and Young Dolph and Key Glock are all nominated for Best Group. It’ll also be interesting to see who takes Best New Artist this year. We’ll have to wait to find out but one thing’s for certain — the competition is stiff! Be sure to check out all of the 2022 BET Awards winners below as we update the list throughout the ceremony.
Album of the Year
An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic
Back of My Mind, H.E.R.
Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator
Certified Lover Boy, Drake
Donda, Kanye West
Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe, Jazmine Sullivan
Planet Her, Doja Cat
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Chlöe
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
WINNER: Jazmine Sullivan
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Blxst
Chris Brown
Givēon
Lucky Daye
WINNER: The Weeknd
Wizkid
Yung Bleu
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Best Group
Silk Sonic
Chlöe x Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby and Lil Durk
Migos
Young Dolph and Key Glock
Best Collaboration
WINNER: “Essence,” Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber and Tems
“Every Chance I Get,” DJ Khaled Feat. Lil Baby and Lil Durk
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future and Young Thug
“Whole Lotta Money” (Remix), Bia Feat. Nicki Minaj
Best New Artist
Baby Keem
Benny the Butcher
WINNER: Latto
Muni Long
Tems
Yung Bleu
Video of the Year
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar
“Have Mercy,” Chlöe
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
“Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future and Young Thug
Video Director of the Year
Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak
Benny Boom
Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
“All in Your Hands,” Marvin Sapp
“Come to Life,” Kanye West
“Grace,” Kelly Price
“Hallelujah,” Fred Hammond
“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix),” H.E.R. and Tauren Wells
“Jireh,” Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
WINNER: “We Win,” Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin
BET Her
“Best of Me (Originals),” Alicia Keys
WINNER: “Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige
“Have Mercy,” Chlöe
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
“Roster,” Jazmine Sullivan
“Unloyal,” Summer Walker and Ari Lennox
“Woman,” Doja Cat
Best International Act
Dave (U.K.)
Dinos (France)
Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of the Congo)
Fireboy Dml (Nigeria)
Little Simz (U.K.)
Ludmilla (Brazil)
Major League DJz (South Africa)
Tayc (France)
WINNER: Tems (Nigeria)
Best Movie
Candyman
King Richard
Respect
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Summer of Soul
The Harder They Fall
Best Actor
Adrian Holmes, “Bel Air”
Anthony Anderson, “Black-Ish”
Damson Idris, “Snowfall”
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Forest Whitaker, Respect | “Godfather of Harlem”
Jabari Banks, “Bel Air”
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Will Smith, King Richard
Best Actress
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Coco Jones, “Bel Air”
Issa Rae, “Insecure”
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Mary J. Blige, “Power Book II: Ghost”
Queen Latifah, “The Equalizer”
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
Regina King, The Harder They Fall
Zendaya, Euphoria | Spider-Man: No Way Home
YoungStars Award
Akira Akbar
Demi Singleton
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Saniyya Sidney
Storm Reid
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Brittney Griner
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Sha’carri Richardson
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year Award
Aaron Donald
Bubba Wallace
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Ja Morant
LeBron James
Stephen Curry
