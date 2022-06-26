The 2022 BET Awards will no doubt go down as one of the most exciting nights in music! Kicking off in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater this evening (June 26) and hosted by the one and only Taraji P. Henson, fans are in store for a star-studded performance lineup.

BET will welcome some of the hottest acts in entertainment for the ceremony. Chlöe, Latto, Givēon, Ella Mai, Muni Long, Saucy Santana, Capella Grey and more are slated to perform tonight. Equally exciting, living legends Diddy, Mary J. Blige, The LOX, Lil Kim and Faith Evans will hit the stage, too.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Sean “Diddy” Combs will receive BET’s coveted Lifetime Achievement Award as a part of the show. To celebrate Diddy’s excellence and incomparable contribution to the culture, the aforementioned OGs and several other famous faces will perform an all-star tribute fans won’t want to miss.

Of course, the nominees in tonight’s categories also have fans hyped to watch. Chlöe, Ari Lennox, Doja Cat, H.E.R., Mary J. Blige, Summer Walker and Jazmine Sullivan are going up against one another for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist. Elsewhere, City Girls, Lil Durk and Lil Baby, Migos, Silk Sonic, Chloe x Halle, and Young Dolph and Key Glock are all nominated for Best Group. It’ll also be interesting to see who takes Best New Artist this year. We’ll have to wait to find out but one thing’s for certain — the competition is stiff! Be sure to check out all of the 2022 BET Awards winners below as we update the list throughout the ceremony.

Album of the Year

An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic

Back of My Mind, H.E.R.

Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator

Certified Lover Boy, Drake

Donda, Kanye West

Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe, Jazmine Sullivan

Planet Her, Doja Cat

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Chlöe

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

WINNER: Jazmine Sullivan

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Chris Brown

Givēon

Lucky Daye

WINNER: The Weeknd

Wizkid

Yung Bleu

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Best Group

Silk Sonic

Chlöe x Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby and Lil Durk

Migos

Young Dolph and Key Glock

Best Collaboration

WINNER: “Essence,” Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber and Tems

“Every Chance I Get,” DJ Khaled Feat. Lil Baby and Lil Durk

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future and Young Thug

“Whole Lotta Money” (Remix), Bia Feat. Nicki Minaj

Best New Artist

Baby Keem

Benny the Butcher

WINNER: Latto

Muni Long

Tems

Yung Bleu

Video of the Year

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

“Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future and Young Thug

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak

Benny Boom

Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

“All in Your Hands,” Marvin Sapp

“Come to Life,” Kanye West

“Grace,” Kelly Price

“Hallelujah,” Fred Hammond

“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix),” H.E.R. and Tauren Wells

“Jireh,” Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

WINNER: “We Win,” Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin

BET Her

“Best of Me (Originals),” Alicia Keys

WINNER: “Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

“Roster,” Jazmine Sullivan

“Unloyal,” Summer Walker and Ari Lennox

“Woman,” Doja Cat

Best International Act

Dave (U.K.)

Dinos (France)

Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of the Congo)

Fireboy Dml (Nigeria)

Little Simz (U.K.)

Ludmilla (Brazil)

Major League DJz (South Africa)

Tayc (France)

WINNER: Tems (Nigeria)

Best Movie

Candyman

King Richard

Respect

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Summer of Soul

The Harder They Fall

Best Actor

Adrian Holmes, “Bel Air”

Anthony Anderson, “Black-Ish”

Damson Idris, “Snowfall”

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Forest Whitaker, Respect | “Godfather of Harlem”

Jabari Banks, “Bel Air”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Will Smith, King Richard

Best Actress

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Coco Jones, “Bel Air”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Mary J. Blige, “Power Book II: Ghost”

Queen Latifah, “The Equalizer”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Regina King, The Harder They Fall

Zendaya, Euphoria | Spider-Man: No Way Home

YoungStars Award

Akira Akbar

Demi Singleton

Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

Saniyya Sidney

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Brittney Griner

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha’carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Donald

Bubba Wallace

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ja Morant

LeBron James

Stephen Curry

