Business mogul, rapper, and record executive Sean “Diddy” Combs was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (June 26).

Singer and songwriter Babyface and rapper, producer, entrepreneur, and fashion designer Kanye “Ye” West presented Combs the award after he showcased his musical legacy as a producer and artist with a star-studded performance at the Microsoft Theater featuring Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Nas, Bryson Tiller, Faith Evans, Lil Kim, Busta Rhymes, The Lox, The Maverick City Choir and more.

“I just miss Kim y’all. You know what I’m saying. I know we all go through grief and stuff like that and it’s like you know stay connected to God and he’ll bring you out.” Combs said in his speech as he accepted his award. “We don’t control this. I miss Kim so much and I just want to say thank you to Kim,” he continued as the crowd cheered him on.

According to BET, the award honors industry giants who have not only significantly shaped culture through their extensive careers, but who have also been transformative leaders that consistently inspire generations by setting a true standard of excellence.

In a press release announcing this achievement, BET CEO said “Diddy has always been a pioneering force in our community, breaking barriers, achieving unprecedented heights, blazing new trails, and, in so doing, raising the bar for all of us.”

He continued, “His virtuosity is matched only by his range – from music to media, culture, business, and philanthropy – Diddy has exemplified Black Excellence. We are delighted to have this opportunity to use our biggest stage to recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of our friend Diddy.”

New Edition, Prince, Whitney Houston, Mary J. Blige, Samuel Jackson, Queen Latifah, and Lionel Richie just to name a few, are among the legends who have received a BET Lifetime Achievement Award.

Watch Combs’ full Lifetime Achievement Award acceptance speech at the 2022 BET Awards below:

Diddy 2022 I have a dream speech #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/okZHvFBTex — Breakingtrendsnews (@Breakingtrends1) June 27, 2022

