The legendary Babyface has recruited Ella Mai for his latest single, “Keeps On Fallin,” which is an official preview from his forthcoming project. The freshly released jam interpolates Tevin Campbell’s 1993 hit “Can We Talk,” which Babyface wrote and produced with Daryl Simmons. On the new “Keeps On Fallin” song, Mai and Babyface sing about how wonderful it is when the spark is still alive:

Every day like the first day, still get butterflies, oh yeah/ Middle of the night, we all the way, baby, baby, ain’t no looking ’round, I’m first place/ So I love him even more on his worst day, he’s always there for me (Yeah) and I don’t know why, he don’t ever give up/ Go beyond and above, yeah, yeah (Yeah, yeah) but everytime he does, I’m right back at

I keeps on fallin’ love (Love) oh yeah, yeah (Ooh-ooh) mm-hmm, keeps on fallin’ in love, I keeps on fallin’ love/ You the rеason why in the first place (Yeah) he been goin’ up and it shows, babe

Both artists took a moment to speak about how the collaboration came about. “When I first heard Ella’s voice, I thought, ‘What an incredible and distinctive voice, I have to get in the studio with her!’” Babyface recalls. “Well, I did and it was everything I imagined and more!”

“Working with Babyface was an absolute dream come true for me,” adds Ella Mai about how much the collaboration means to her. “To be welcomed and praised by someone so talented and acclaimed, I couldn’t have asked for our ‘Keeps On Fallin’ sessions to be any better. We sang, we wrote, we laughed and we talked. Babyface is so humble and a pleasure to work with. I hope this record is the start of many more.”

Be sure to press play on Babyface’s brand new single “Keeps On Fallin” featuring Ella Mai.