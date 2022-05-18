Earlier this month, Ella Mai unveiled her sophomore LP Heart on My Sleeve, which contains 15 songs and additional features from Latto, Roddy Ricch, and Lucky Daye. In promotion of the album, the British songstress appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to perform the standout singles “DFMU” and “Leave You Alone,” the latter of which sees her going through regrets over a love interest:

“I don’t know why I do this, same old drug, just a new fix, too good, got me clueless, guess I really can’t blame it on Cupid, don’t ask me what I’m doin’, it’s only gonna make me wanna do things, should’ve left you on read, I blew it, I’m stupid…”

Prior to Heart on My Sleeve, Ella Mai — who is signed to DJ Mustard’s 10 Summers imprint — broke through the mold back in 2018 with the runaway hit singles “Shot Clock,” “Trip,” and “Boo’d Up,” the last of which subsequently crossed the Platinum certified mark seven times over in the United States. Notably, “Boo’d Up” spawned a high-profile remix with Nicki Minaj and Quavo, further helping to push the infectious cut to classic status. All-in-all, these singles would end up on Ella Mai‘s self-titled debut album, another 15-track body of work with collaborations alongside Chris Brown, John Legend, and H.E.R. That release has also earned Ella Mai a couple of Platinum plaques.

In a recent interview with Metro, Ella Mai spoke on whether or not it was necessary to move to America to see success in the entertainment industry:

“I don’t think it’s the only answer, but I do think it’s an answer so it’s an option … So it’s not the only answer but I do feel like there’s a broader spectrum of opportunity when it comes to R&B in America because it’s just a little bit more appreciated.”

Check out Ella Mai‘s “Tonight Show” performance below.