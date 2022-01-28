Ella Mai has officially made her return with a brand new single. To kick start the journey to her sophomore album reveal, she reveals the freshly released “DFMU” today (Jan. 28). “DFMU” stands for “Don’t Fuck Me Up” and it is the upcoming first single from Ella Mai’s sophomore album. On the track, Ella Mai shows off her pen:

Like a glimpse from the past you conceal the dark, in the frame you’re the poster on the wall/ In my dreams, you the prince and I’m at the ball fairytales, I’m not used to them at all/ You got me questioning what have you done to me, used to be out of reach

Feel like you’re testin’ me, you’re the necessity full court press on me/ Don’t fuck me up, don’t let me down you know I wanna be around/ You tuggin’ war with my heart didn’t think it’d evеr be so hard/

Ella Mai first burst onto the scene back in 2016 and then soon afterwards propelled into the spotlight when her “Boo’d Up” single spread like wildfire. But now, she has grown and gained wisdom, and she’s now prepared to take her next set. In an interview from earlier this year, spoke about the chances she was able to take while recording her sophomore album that she wasn’t able to take on her debut project. “I think these sessions that I’ve been doing for the sophomore album are a lot more figured out. When I was recording the debut, I was a lot younger, and I was trying to figure out what I wanted to sound like, figure out what I wanted to say. Going into this sophomore album, I’m a lot more confident I think as an artist.”

Be sure to press play on Ella Mai’s brand new single “DMFU” down below.