A little over a month from now will see the release of Ella Mai‘s sophomore LP Heart On My Sleeve, which will consist of 15 tracks and contributions from Latto, Roddy Ricch, and Lucky Daye. Following the previously released drops “DFMU” and “Not Another Love Song” comes a new single titled “Leave You Alone,” a Mustard, JV, Harmony Samuels, and Meko Yohannes-produced cut that sees her having regrets about engaging with a certain love interest:

“I don’t know why I do this, same ol’ drug just a new fix, too good got me clueless, guess I really can’t blame it on cupid, don’t ask me what I’m doing, it’s only gonna make me wanna do things, shoulda left you on read, I blew it, I’m stupid, ’cause every time you say you wanna chill, I end up naked, could it be the pain and the pleasure that you’re making? Make me act a fool for ya, fool in love, I drown in us, all over you, baby…”

Upon its eventual arrival, Heart On My Sleeve will follow her self-titled debut, which was released back in 2018 and saw collaborations alongside Chris Brown, John Legend, and H.E.R. across 15 tracks. The project was a massive success for the British songstress, landing with the top five of the Billboard 200 thanks to 69,000 first-week album equivalent units — Ella Mai also crossed the double Platinum mark. In addition, said debut also contained the breakout hit “Boo’d Up,” which has gone seven times Platinum since its initial liberation.

Check out both “Leave You Alone” and the full tracklisting for Heart On My Sleeve (out May 6) below.

Heart On My Sleeve tracklist: