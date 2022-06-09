REVOLT’s all-new multi-platform series “Caresha Please” is here starring one half of the City Girls’ rap duo Caresha Brownlee, also known as Yung Miami, as the host and special guest Sean “Diddy” Combs.

In the sneak peek episode, Miami got right into the tough topics with the show’s inaugural guest, the REVOLT chairman. “How has fatherhood been since the passing of Kim Porter?” the “Tighten Up” rapper asked. Porter was Diddy’s longtime girlfriend and the mother to three of his six children, son Quincy Brown and twin daughters Jessie and D’Lila Star.

The mogul’s mood shifted from upbeat to serious as he began to answer. “Fatherhood has been really really real. ‘Cause I was like a part-time father, you know what I’m talking about?” he starts. “Kim, Sarah and everybody held down and then, man, you know? Losing Kim, it was just like I was a full-time father.”

He continued, “My life is really like going crazy right now.” The entrepreneur elaborated on what it meant to now have more hands-on responsibility with his kids. “From being on the road … to actually having to raise three girls. I’ve never been in this situation.”

When speaking about now raising his daughters on his own, he jokingly added, “I guess God gave me some karma, hit me three times…I got three girls turning 16.”

“How [does] that make you feel?” Caresha, who is also a parent, asked.

The “Last Night” artist shared that he’s proud of his daughters. “When I see my daughters, I just get so filled with pride. They’re so beautiful and strong.” The father added that his girls have their own opinions and that he can understand why women run the world.

The City Girls rapper shared that she empathizes with Diddy because she recently lost her son’s father. She added that she never properly grieved because she was heavily occupied with work. The two then discussed different ways that they dealt with losing such important people in their lives.

Check out the sneak peek episode of “Caresha Please” below and on the REVOLT app!