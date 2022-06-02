The official trailer for Cam’ron’s new home makeover series “Hip Hop My House” has finally dropped. The MTV program airs later this month (June 21) and will be available for streaming exclusively through Paramount+.

In the new series, the Dipset rapper teams up with interior design co-host Zeez Louize to upgrade his fans’ houses.

“What if a hip hop legend helped turn your house from bad to bougie?” a voice says in the opening of the minute-long promo clip. Each home in the series will receive a makeover inspired by the hottest names in hip hop.

Artists will even drop in to check out the renovations. “Rack City” rapper Tyga is seen touring a home in the trailer. Other entertainers expected throughout the season include Erica Banks, Rae Sremmurd, Polo G, Migos and Nelly.

“Hip Hop My House” will feature nine episodes and is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Anaïd Production.

“It’s the first-ever hip hop home makeover show, but can these dope designs all be a hit?” the voice continues as it shows an extremely colorful home. A homeowner appears on camera sharing that she is “a little anxious” as Cam’ron compares the look to Crayola crayons. His co-host insists that he trust her.

The Harlem native has been busy this year. In addition to the new home renovation series, Cam’ron recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of his third album Come Home With Me. The event was held at the famed Apollo Theater in his New York hometown.

This August, Cam’ron will reunite with Dipset members Jim Jones and Juelz Santana for LL Cool J’s Rock the Bells Festival. N.O.R.E., Lil Kim, Rick Ross, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Jadakiss and others will perform as well.

In the meantime, check out the trailer for “Hip Hop My House” below.