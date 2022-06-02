A few weeks ago, Jim Jones broke out a remix of his latest hit “We Set The Trends,” which originally featured the Migos and now sees additional assistance from DJ Khaled, Juelz Santana, and Lil Wayne. He swiftly followed up with the official music video as well, courtesy of Will C., Shula The Don, Denity, and Jones himself. The release included a standout verse from Lil Wayne:

“We set the trends, got it out the mud, n***a we had to cleanse, one at their heads, n***a we at their brims/ N***as actin’ like bitches, leave that to them, Bugatti Veyron, harder than iron, I been a dog, you been a hydrant/ I raised these n***as, now gimme my flowers, daisies n***a…”

Today (June 2), “We Set The Trends” travels into the metaverse thanks to a new NFT music video release. The clip is directed by EddieVisual and Yasha Gruben and is a collaborative project that features 15 visual artists of different styles that “bounce between eclectic digital worlds.”

The video is premiering exclusively in the metaverse today at 6 P.M. EST on Decentraland, who is unveiling a brand new digital movie theater just for this release. Limewire will be sponsoring the event.

The all-star visual team includes designer and LVMH prize winner Kidsuper, A$AP Rocky’s former creative director Robert Gallardo, artist Somehoodlum, hip-hop NFT expert Tilla Vision, BAYC animator Idrawanimation, Guy Bergman, and many more.

The first 1000 people that attend the screening in Decentraland will get AirDropped an exclusive digital wearable for free, powered by Mod Studio. Everyone with one of the wearables in their wallet will get access to the Whitelist Mint in June, as well as a free ticket to the IRL event in New York City for NFT week on June 21.