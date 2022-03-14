Earlier this year, Lil Wayne officially re-released his legendary Sorry 4 The Wait project on streaming services, which was a fan-favorite body of work that came out a decade ago long before streaming services were as popular as they are today. The rap legend seems to be in a nostalgic mood, as he recently reached back into the vault over the weekend again, this time to share a visualizer for “Mona Lisa.”

The song was originally featured on his 2018 album Tha Carter V and boasts a feature from Kendrick Lamar. Featuring animation spearheaded by Tim Fox, the freshly released “Mona Lisa” visualizer sees Wayne riding some production by ONHEL and Infamous while spitting some lyrics inspired by a deceptive woman:

I see n***as in this bitch stuntin’, poppin’ bottles, gettin’ drunk with these bitches, and when they leave they get followed/ Fall asleep with that bitch and really don’t know much about her then she let us in, we take all of your shit, and when you wake up, she help you try to find it, I love it/ I be with bitches that be with bitches that be with n***as with riches

Back in October, Lil Wayne teamed up with Rich The Kid to deliver the joint project Trust Fund Babies, a 10-song offering that saw a single feature from YG. Lil Wayne has been sporadically active the last two years, especially in terms of collaborations. He tapped in with Dababy for “Lonely,” joined Dame D.O.L.L.A alongside Mozzy for the “Right One” visual, and went overseas to make an appearance on KSI’s All Over The Place album on the song “Lose.”

Other appearances from Weezy include the remix LPB Poody’s viral “Batman” track, “GANG GANG” with Polo G, “Wokesha (Remix)” with Moneybagg Yo and Ashanti, and most notably, he reunited with his Young Money protege’s Drake and Nicki Minaj for “Seeing Green.”

Be sure to press play on Lil Wayne’s new visualizer for “Mona Lisa” down below.