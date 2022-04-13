By Jon Powell
  /  04.13.2022

Just last week, Jim Jones broke out a remix of his latest hit “We Set The Trends,” which originally featured the Migos and now sees additional assistance from DJ Khaled, Juelz Santana, and Lil Wayne, who immediately stole the show with one of his best verses to date:

“We set the trends, got it out the mud, nigga we had to cleanse, one at their heads, nigga we at their brims, niggas actin’ like bitches, leave that to them, Bugatti Veyron, harder than iron, I been a dog, you been a hydrant, I raised these niggas, now gimme my flowers, daisies nigga…”

Now, the Non Native, Bordeaux, Manso, Kajun Waters, and Deroux-produced remix gets an official visual courtesy of Will C., Shula The Don, Denity, and Jones himself. The clip is centered around the collaborators catching vibes in what looks like a warehouse complete with high end cars and some eye candy to match. Add in some dope effects and you have a video that’s definitely going to be worth more than a few replays.

Back in January, Jim Jones teamed up with DJ Drama to liberate the Gangsta Grillz mixtape We Set The Trends, which came with 25 tracks and additional features from Dave East, Icewear Vezzo, Fivio Foreign, Pressa, Rah Swish, Peezy, Doe Boy, Dave East, Giggs, Maino, and more. Prior to that, the more prolific Dipset general started one hell of a run with 2019’s El Capo, along with his deluxe upgrade the following year. Back in 2021, he connected with Harry Fraud for The Fraud Department, an 11-song offering with collaborations alongside the likes of Belly, Trav, French Montana, Curren$y, Jay Worthy, Big Body Bes, and some of the aforementioned.

Check out Jim Jones & Co.’s “We Set The Trends (Remix)” video below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
DJ Khaled
Jim Jones
Juelz Santana
Lil Wayne
Migos
Music Videos

Trending
Assets Over Liabilities

T.I. on real estate, his business endeavors and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

T.I. visits “Assets Over Liabilities” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a conversation on ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.23.2021
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
Assets Over Liabilities

Pretty Vee on "Wild N' Out," turning funny to money and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

Pretty Vee joins hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a new episode of “Assets ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.16.2021
REVOLT Summit

NLE Choppa, Mozzy & Royce Da 5'9" On The Importance Of Black Mental Health | REVOLT Summit

Royce Da 5’9″ hosts a revealing discussion with NLE Choppa and Mozzy about stigmas and ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.10.2021
View More