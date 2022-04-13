Just last week, Jim Jones broke out a remix of his latest hit “We Set The Trends,” which originally featured the Migos and now sees additional assistance from DJ Khaled, Juelz Santana, and Lil Wayne, who immediately stole the show with one of his best verses to date:

“We set the trends, got it out the mud, nigga we had to cleanse, one at their heads, nigga we at their brims, niggas actin’ like bitches, leave that to them, Bugatti Veyron, harder than iron, I been a dog, you been a hydrant, I raised these niggas, now gimme my flowers, daisies nigga…”

Now, the Non Native, Bordeaux, Manso, Kajun Waters, and Deroux-produced remix gets an official visual courtesy of Will C., Shula The Don, Denity, and Jones himself. The clip is centered around the collaborators catching vibes in what looks like a warehouse complete with high end cars and some eye candy to match. Add in some dope effects and you have a video that’s definitely going to be worth more than a few replays.

Back in January, Jim Jones teamed up with DJ Drama to liberate the Gangsta Grillz mixtape We Set The Trends, which came with 25 tracks and additional features from Dave East, Icewear Vezzo, Fivio Foreign, Pressa, Rah Swish, Peezy, Doe Boy, Dave East, Giggs, Maino, and more. Prior to that, the more prolific Dipset general started one hell of a run with 2019’s El Capo, along with his deluxe upgrade the following year. Back in 2021, he connected with Harry Fraud for The Fraud Department, an 11-song offering with collaborations alongside the likes of Belly, Trav, French Montana, Curren$y, Jay Worthy, Big Body Bes, and some of the aforementioned.

Check out Jim Jones & Co.’s “We Set The Trends (Remix)” video below.