Juelz Santana is in celebration mode as he is officially off probation.

In a clip that circulated on Thursday (Feb. 24), the rapper reveals the news as he happily accepts two bags of weed from a friend. “Yea, this perfect timing too. Fresh off papers two days ago. Yesterday as a matter of fact,” says Santana. “Yeah, wassup? I can blow whatever I want you heard and knockout.”

The Dipset star spent years on probation in connection with his 2020 arrest at a New Jersey airport. At the time, he fled after he unsuccessfully boarded a plane with a loaded .38 caliber handgun and eight oxycodone pills in his luggage. With help from the wallet and I.D. discovered in the bag he left behind, he was identified, taken into police custody, and sentenced to 27 months in prison. He walked out of the correctional facility nearly seven months later.

In an interview on Fat Joe‘s Instagram Live show, Santana explained that he left the Newark Liberty International Airport because he had a traffic warrant in the state.

“The fact that they had the warrant and they said higher authorities are going to search your bag. So I’m like: ‘They gon’ lock me up for the weekend,'” he told Joey Crack shortly after his release. “I literally walked. Everybody saying, ‘He ran out the airport. He had one shoe on…’ I get in the cab. I hear, on Hot 97… So gettin’ close to my crib, [Hot 97] said, ‘Rapper Juelz Santana Flees Newark airport after firearm was retrieved from his bag.’ I’m like ‘What?! Ain’t no firearm retrieved from my bag.'”

Though Santana was no longer in prison, he was on house arrest until February 2021. Nearly a year later, he’s officially a free man.

See the clip below.