This Saturday (May 21), the city of New York will honor the Notorious B.I.G. in a major way for what would have been the late rapper’s 50th birthday.

With celebrations no doubt happening throughout the city, the biggest is sure to be that the iconic Empire State Building located in Manhattan will light up in red and white to pay homage to one of the greatest rappers to ever touch a mic.

An illuminated crown will also spin around the building’s mast, reminding everyone that Biggie — whose real name is Christopher Wallace — is and forever will be the “King of New York.”

The Brooklyn rapper would be proud to know that right in the very borough that he grew up in, the Barclays Center will show video montages including Biggie’s hottest songs on the enormous display area above the arena’s entrance.

The tributes for the fallen star don’t stop there — the Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced that they will have a special edition MetroCard with Biggie’s likeness. The MetroCard will be available for transit users (or fans who simply want to snag some cool memorabilia) at the Lafayette Avenue, Clinton – Washington Ave. and Atlantic Ave. – Barclays Center stations. The three locations are near the “Sky’s the Limit” rapper’s former Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood.

Amazon Music is also giving fans a special QR code that can be used at the Clinton – Washington Ave. station. The scan will unlock an Instagram filter honoring the “Mo Money Mo Problems” rapper’s legacy.

On Friday (May 20), the late rapper’s mother Voletta Wallace and children CJ and T’yanna Wallace will be present at a special ceremony at the Empire State Building. Other family members and notable figures in the hip hop community are also expected to attend.

The legendary rapper was just 24 when he was shot and killed on March 9, 1997.