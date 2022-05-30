First-time father ASAP Rocky is excited about his new role as a dad after welcoming his son into the world with superstar girlfriend Rihanna earlier this month.

The Harlem native opened up to Dazed magazine for their Summer 2022 issue and shared his thoughts and hopes on fatherhood.

“I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what,” the “Praise the Lord” rapper said. “I actually love to watch cartoons – I’ve watched like ‘Teletubbies,’ ‘Blue’s Clues,’ ‘Yo Gabba Gabba,’ ‘Peppa Pig’ and ‘Baby Shark.’”

Rocky continued by revealing that he wants to “raise open-minded children” and “not people who discriminate.” As the proud parent dished on his child’s future, he added, “and I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents.”

Last week, a source shared that Fenty Beauty mogul Rihanna is enjoying the mom life as well. “Rihanna barely leaves his side. She is a fantastic mom,” the source said. “She wanted to give birth in L.A. since she has a big house with a yard. She enjoys sitting outside with her baby.”

While speaking with Dazed magazine, the “Fuckin’ Problems” rapper also detailed how he and the “Rude Boy” singer mesh extremely well together when it comes to things like fashion.

“I think it’s just natural. We happen to look good together naturally. You know, it would take a lot of work to have us forcefully match before we leave the house,” he said. “Sometimes we match to a T, or we just wear the same clothes. If I buy a shirt that she likes, I expect to get it stolen … but then I gotta steal it back.”

Rocky’s late father is from Rihanna’s home country of Barbados and the “D.M.B.” rapper discussed how it felt to recently travel to the island.

“It was honestly so unbelievable. I had family there that only came up [to New York] once every five years, family I only spoke to over the phone my whole life,” he shared. “I was raised to know about my heritage, but I was missing the actual experience. I didn’t get to experience it until I was an adult. It was one of the most surreal experiences I’ve encountered in my lifetime.”

Before ending his interview, Rocky made sure to let fans know that he’s “wrapping up the new album now.”