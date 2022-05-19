By Angel Saunders
  /  05.19.2022

Congratulations to Rihanna and ASAP Rocky. Today (May 19), news was announced that the couple welcomed their baby boy into the world.

The famous pair have been romantically linked off and on for years, but decided to make things official and go public in 2020.

In a February appearance on “Entertainment Tonight,” the “Love On the Brain” singer opened up about her pregnancy.

“It’s all an exciting journey so far. I’m just taking it as it comes every week. There’s always something new and I’m just taking it and I’m enjoying it,” she said. The star then dished on her maternity wardrobe choices. “Fashion is one of my favorite things, so, you know, we’re defying what it even means to be pregnant and maternal. It can get uncomfortable at times and so you can dress the part and pretend.”

Sources say the baby was born on Friday (May 13), which would make the bouncing bundleof joy almost a week old.

At this time, no name has been revealed. This is a developing story.

