Earlier this week, A$AP Rocky surprised the masses with a teaser for a new video titled “D.M.B.” (or “Dats My Bitch”), which looked to feature plenty of screen time from his girlfriend and soon-to-be mother Rihanna. Today (May 5), “D.M.B.” officially arrives with production from D33J, Shlohmo, Kelvin Krash, Skepta, Hector Delgado, and Rocky himself, who spends the track showing love to his better half:

“Time to call it what it was, first I thought it wasn’t nothin’, probably think I wanna hit and run, bad girls wanna have fun, I don’t want no Goody Two-Shoes, no, none, I ain’t no priest, I ain’t gon’ preach, I ain’t want no goodie-goodie, but she still praise Jesus, I share my clothes with my bitch like she my sis, I don’t beat my bitch, I need my bitch, shе clean my crib, she feed my friends, shе keep my secret, she keep my fridge packed, my freezer lit, that’s how deep I get, negative degrees…”

Courtesy of AWGE, the accompanying clip for “D.M.B.” is exactly what fans would expect — a never-ending stream of videos and photos showing Rocky and Rih Rih in various locations around NYC (the more hardcore bunch might even remember them shooting some of these scenes last year). Simply put, it further solidifies the bond we’ve seen from the couple since they first confirmed their relationship.

It’s been four years since A$AP Rocky released his third studio album Testing, which saw 15 songs and additional contributions from Skepta, Moby, T.I., Kid Cudi, FKA twigs, Kodak Black, Juicy J, French Montana, and Frank Ocean. Despite landing in the midst of Pusha T’s Daytona and subsequent battle with Drake, Testing stood tall within the top five of the Billboard 200 during the first-week of its release, and has since received a Gold certification. Currently, Rocky is said to be working on his long-awaited follow-up ALL $MILES, which we’ll hopefully hear more about sooner than later.

In the meantime, you can enjoy “D.M.B.” below.