This month, A$AP Ant will bless the masses with his forthcoming body of work From Me 2 U, which will contain some top-tier collaborations alongside Curren$y, Larry June, KEY!, his Marino Infantry collective, and more. Yesterday (March 31), the Baltimore talent keeps his momentum going with the new single “The God Hour,” a SpizzleDoe and Mannyvelli-backed number that reunites him with his Harlem brethren A$AP Rocky. As such, the A$AP Mob duo make little work of the infectious production with bars about past struggles and current wins:

“Used to sip red, now I’m sippin’ on Wock’, FedEx, I’m shipping gelato and locks, cover the weed up, we plantin’ the crop, AMG engine, it come with no key, I’m on the beach, I got sand on my feet, cover my arm, shoot when I reach, I did it first and they got it from me, count up my dеal, and I feel like Bruce Lee…”

“The God Hour” also sees a psychedelic music video that comes courtesy of Geerten Harmens and mainly shows Ant and Rocky in front of a corner store with the likes of LuLu P, Soduh, and A$AP Twelvyy. The two can also be seen walking along a bridge, draped in all while as a choir follows behind — a clear reference to the song’s title.

2021 has been rather prolific for A$AP Ant and Marino Infantry, beginning with a ChopNotSlop remix of 2019’s Enter The Infantry courtesy of DJ IllaDell at the start of the year. Months later, he would liberate Enter The Infantry 2, which came jam packed with 31 dope cuts for fans to enjoy. Just before 2022, Ant & Co. would hit back again with Infantry Warz.

Press play on “The God Hour” below. From Me 2 U officially makes landfall April 22.