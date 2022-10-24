With the help of a rapper, Georgia’s Democratic governor candidate Stacey Abrams may have taken a step closer to victory.

On Saturday (Oct. 22), during Latto’s opening set on Lizzo’s “The Special Tour,” Abrams shocked concertgoers with a surprise appearance. The governor candidate held a sign that read,”My Body My Choice,” during the 23-year-old rapper’s performance of “PXSSY” — her response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Later, the 48-year-old politician addressed the crowd with a brief message. “I’m not going to interrupt your fun. I just want to remind you if you believe ‘It’s my body, my choice,’ I need your vote. You gotta show up. This is our time. This is our choice, and this is our year. I need your big energy! Let’s get it done,” she proclaimed.

In August, Latto released a PSA with Planned Parenthood to coincide with the release of her song: “As an artist, I want to use my platform to let these politicians know: My body is for no one to control, but me,” she stated. “A portion of the single’s proceeds was donated to the nonprofit organization.”

Later, the rapper said in a statement: “We already know who’s going to be hurt the most by these ridiculous abortion bans: Black women, Brown women, the LGBTQ+ community, and communities with low incomes because of this country’s history of racism and discrimination. These folks already have a hard time getting the health care they need. We all deserve to be safe, and it’s every person’s right to make decisions about their own bodies.”

In July, the Atlanta rapper spoke to Billboard about supporting the fight for reproductive rights. “To be a woman in this industry is hard. And to be a woman right now in general is scary. It’s a human right to control your own body. This is not just one person or group’s fight; we should all be shouting how unjust this is and supporting the right for someone to decide what happens to their body. I want to see men supporting by protesting alongside women and voting for candidates that push forward our right of choice.”

Check out Stacey Abrams’ surprise appearance during Latto’s “PXSSY” performance and Latto’s PSA for Planned Parenthood down below: