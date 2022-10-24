Photo: getty
By Megan Ambers
  /  10.24.2022

With the help of a rapper, Georgia’s Democratic governor candidate Stacey Abrams may have taken a step closer to victory.

On Saturday (Oct. 22), during Latto’s opening set on Lizzo’s “The Special Tour,” Abrams shocked concertgoers with a surprise appearance. The governor candidate held a sign that read,”My Body My Choice,” during the 23-year-old rapper’s performance of “PXSSY” — her response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Later, the 48-year-old politician addressed the crowd with a brief message. “I’m not going to interrupt your fun. I just want to remind you if you believe ‘It’s my body, my choice,’ I need your vote. You gotta show up. This is our time. This is our choice, and this is our year. I need your big energy! Let’s get it done,” she proclaimed.

In August, Latto released a PSA with Planned Parenthood to coincide with the release of her song: “As an artist, I want to use my platform to let these politicians know: My body is for no one to control, but me,” she stated. “A portion of the single’s proceeds was donated to the nonprofit organization.”

Later, the rapper said in a statement: “We already know who’s going to be hurt the most by these ridiculous abortion bans: Black women, Brown women, the LGBTQ+ community, and communities with low incomes because of this country’s history of racism and discrimination. These folks already have a hard time getting the health care they need. We all deserve to be safe, and it’s every person’s right to make decisions about their own bodies.”

In July, the Atlanta rapper spoke to Billboard about supporting the fight for reproductive rights. “To be a woman in this industry is hard. And to be a woman right now in general is scary. It’s a human right to control your own body. This is not just one person or group’s fight; we should all be shouting how unjust this is and supporting the right for someone to decide what happens to their body. I want to see men supporting by protesting alongside women and voting for candidates that push forward our right of choice.”

Check out Stacey Abrams’ surprise appearance during Latto’s “PXSSY” performance and Latto’s PSA for Planned Parenthood down below:

 

Tags in this article:
Tags
Latto
Stacey Abrams

Trending
Watch

Aunjanue Ellis on playing Fannie Lou Hamer & being an underpaid actress | 'Love & Respect with Killer Mike'

Aunjanue Ellis appears on an all-new episode of “Love & Respect with Killer Mike.” The ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.20.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Diddy surprises Capital Prep Bronx students, BTS of the "Gonna Move On (Remix)" video shoot & more

In a new “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we tackle a number of fun trending topics ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.21.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet our Revolutionary of the Week Riccardo Dale

Riccardo Dale runs a mentoring program for at-risk youth with a 100 percent acceptance rate ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.21.2022
News

Disturbing video shows teens throw Black woman off of bus for asking them to not curse

Kyla Thurston was beaten and thrown off a D.C. bus for asking a group of ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  10.21.2022
View More