Ahead of this past weekend’s MTV Video Music Awards, “Big Energy” artist Latto made sure to use her platform for good. As several headline-making commercials aired during the awards show, Latto also had a 30-second message. The 23-year-old teamed up with Planned Parenthood to show her support and raise awareness for women’s rights.

“What’s up ya’ll, it’s Latto and I need ya’ll to pay attention to what’s going on in this country,” she began. “The Supreme Court took away our right to abortion so now politicians are banning abortions and billions of people live in states where it’s illegal. I’m not OK with that. We have to decide whether and when we wanna be parents, but they wanna force us to give birth,” the entertainer said.

Latto continued, “That’s why I’m joining with Planned Parenthood to fight to restore our rights and expand access to care.” Next, she tells viewers how they can sign up and make a difference. While attending the MTV VMAs on Sunday (Aug. 28), she spoke with Billboard about her partnership with the organization.

“It’s something that I’m passionate about. I’m a woman. It affects me, it affects you, it affects everybody,” she told a red carpet reporter when asked how the collaboration came about. Latto was nominated for four awards at the 2022 MTV VMAs, including one for her new single “P**sy,” in which she raps about her disapproval of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

In addition to her PSA and discussion on the red carpet, the “B**ch from Da Souf” rapper also released a statement sharing her excitement about working with Planned Parenthood. “We already know who’s going to be hurt the most by these ridiculous abortion bans: Black women, Brown women, the LGBTQ+ community, and communities with low incomes. Because of this country’s history of racism and discrimination, these folks already have a hard time getting the health care they need. We all deserve to be safe and it’s every person’s right to make decisions about their own bodies,” she said.

In conclusion, Latto said, “As an artist, I want to use my platform to let these politicians know: My body is for no one to control but me.”