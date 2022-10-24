It’s been a little more than a week since Lil Baby blessed the masses with his third solo LP It’s Only Me, which boasts 23 songs and additional features from Nardo Wick, Young Thug, Future, Rylo Rodriguez, Pooh Shiesty, EST Gee, and more. Yesterday (Oct. 23), it was confirmed that the album will top the Billboard 200 thanks to an impressive 216,000 album-equivalent units sold during its debut. According to Luminate, It’s Only Me also claimed the third-highest week of streaming this year.

The achievement marks Lil Baby’s latest trip to the pinnacle of the aforementioned albums chart after 2020’s My Turn and 2021’s The Voice of the Heroes, the latter being the Atlanta star’s joint album alongside Chicago frontrunner Lil Durk.

In the midst of his current promotional run, Lil Baby found time to accompany media personality La La Anthony to New York’s Rikers Island as a surprise guest for athlete-turned-pastor Tim Johnson’s Fatherless No More campaign. As reported by FOX 5, the Quality Control talent sat down with 11 inmates who have completed the program. Johnson, a former Super Bowl champion who has been living on Rikers Island in an RV for months, further explained the meaning and intent behind his movement:

“When you don’t have the earthly source of your existence—meaning a biological father—telling you he loves you, telling you that he’s proud of you, telling you who you are, then money, guns, streets, gangs, whatever you belong to, and many of these young men, they belong to the streets, so guess who’s defining them? The streets. You talk to them, they don’t really want that. But they have no choice because the streets have done what a father was supposed to do.”

Check out a recap of Lil Baby’s prison visit below. If you missed it, you can enjoy It’s Only Me in full here.