If you want a collab with Lil Baby these days, you’re going to have to come up off some serious change.

The rapper revealed his new price for features during a recent appearance on “The Experience With Big Loon” podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 12). “I don’t even be doing features no more,” Lil Baby shared when asked what it costs for him to hop on someone else’s song. “But like $300,000, $350,000, $250,000, something like that.” In fact, the Atlanta native said that when he’s in album mode, he’s not available to lace fellow artists with a guest verse.

“I ain’t been doing features lately,” he revealed. “Like now, I’m about to put out an album, but if I don’t got an album or nothing going on, [it’s] like, why not?” His new price tag is a huge uptick from what he previously revealed was his cost following the success of his My Turn album. “At this point, it’s safe to say I want $100K for a feature,” said “The Bigger Picture” lyricist via Twitter at the time.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the 27-year-old entertainer is gearing up for his highly anticipated third studio album It’s Only Me, which is scheduled to debut this Friday (Oct. 14). Earlier this week, Lil Baby revealed the tracklist that includes 23 songs with appearances by Future, Young Thug, Gunna, Nardo Wick, EST Gee, and more.

This year has been a huge one for the Quality Control signee. Not only was he deemed ASCAP’s Songwriter of the Year for the second time in a row, but Lil Baby also debuted his documentary during the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival, giving fans an inside look into his rise to fame. At the time of the premiere, he recalled growing emotional after watching the project for the first time. “I actually waited,” he explained. “I ain’t wanna see it before. I seen it like first time this week. It made me drop a tear or two.”

Watch Lil Baby’s recent interview below.