This week, Saucy Santana made a visit to “The Breakfast Club” for a dope interview that saw him speaking on his current career success, working with peers like Latto, and much more. One of the biggest moments from the sit-down was a surprising announcement that was immediate cause for celebration — Saucy is now signed to RCA Records, the home of A$AP Ferg, Alicia Keys, Buddy, and more. The big reveal happened when Angela Yee asked him about what we can expect from his next album:

“I feel like that was the only thing that was stopping me kinda. I feel like I didn’t have that complete backing with a major label, ’cause … I put in a lot of work, I worked really hard being an independent artist. But I feel like now, with that major backing, I can clear these certain samples, I could get this radio shit going, I can get these bigger artists. It’s up.”

Saucy also explained why he chose RCA over other labels, making it clear that he’s not looking to give up control of his overall vision:

“That’s why I went with them. … When it comes down to TikTok dances, it’s me. When it comes down to videos, I’m telling them how I want my videos. When it comes down to what songs are coming out, I was doing that. When it comes down to writing my music, I was writing songs, top to bottom … I let them know that, I need somebody that understands Santana, but wants to help elevate and push Santana to the forefront.”

As far as the next time we’ll hear some new Saucy bars on wax, the self-proclaimed “Material Gworl” also confirmed his forthcoming collaboration with Lil Nas X, which Lil Nas previously teased on social media back in March:

“Well, me and Lil Nas, we had already been following each other on Instagram, just supporting each other’s movement and shit like that. And he hit me, he was like, ‘He got a twerk song, I need you on it.'”

Check out Saucy’s Santana “Breakfast Club” interview below.