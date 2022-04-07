By Jon Powell
  /  04.07.2022

Back in February, Fivio Foreign, Kanye West, and Alicia Keys teamed up to create “City of Gods,” an anthemic number that subsequently landed on West’s Donda 2 project. Today (April 7), the AyoAA, Hemz, Lil Mav, Ojivolta, The Chainsmokers, Dem Jointz, Tweek Tune, and West-produced number receives a continuation courtesy of Keys herself, who keeps with the overall theme of reppin’ New York City:

City of gods, city of dreams, city where nothing is ever what it seems, they’ll never take it all away from me, ’cause I see nothing but infinity, and I, I will love, I will love you wherever you are, I’ve been wishing, wishing on every star, I believe, I believe that you’re never far, I’m begging you, New York City, please go easy on me tonight, New York City, please go easy on this heart of mine…”

“City of Gods (Part II)” also sees a matching video courtesy of Sylvia Zachary and Sing Lee, which begins with Keys pulling up in a very unique-looking Mercedes-Benz and a heavy amount of jewelry donned to her by rap legend Slick Rick. The clip ends with an effect that looks as if Keys is riding into the distance for her next big chapter.

Last year saw Keys liberating her eighth studio LP (simply titled KEYS) which contained 26 songs across two volumes and additional contributions from Swizz Beatz, Mike Will Made It, Pusha T, Swae Lee, Lil Wayne, and more. In a recent interview with REVOLT, the longstanding multi-talent spoke on how the album came together:

“I knew that KEYS was gonna follow ALICIA, my last project. I knew that I wanted to be at my foundation – at my core. Just at the piano, focusing on the songwriting and just creating great, timeless music.”

Press play on “City of Gods (Part II)” below.

