Alicia Keys has reacted to a 2008 interview in which Janet Jackson said she would be interested in dating her. At the time, E! Online asked the 55-year-old superstar who she would want to have a lesbian relationship with. In response, Jackson said she would “pick” Keys, adding, “I think she’s wonderful.”

Keys was clearly flattered by the statement and wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday (Jan. 30), “I always knew I was BAE. But when [Janet Jackson] says it…” she wrote, adding explosion emojis.

Keys also used the post to promote Jackson’s new four-part biopic, Janet, which aired over the weekend simultaneously on Lifetime and A&E.

“Make sure you watch OUR Sis, THE ICON’s Doc,” Keys wrote.

As reported by REVOLT, fans of the “Together Again” singer celebrated the premiere of her documentary on Saturday (Jan. 29). The biopic promised “unprecedented access to the global icon,” a synopsis noted, and spanned from her career beginnings to her superstardom.

Janet also saw the pop icon reflect on her and Justin Timberlake’s controversial 2004 Super Bowl Halftime performance, during which the NSYNC singer ripped off Jackson’s shirt, exposing her nipple. In the documentary, Jackson revealed she asked Timberlake not to make a statement after the incident.

“We talked once,” she explained. “And he said, ‘I don’t know if I should come out and make a statement’… And I said, ‘Listen… I don’t want any drama for you. They’re aiming all of this at me.’ So I said, ‘If I were you, I wouldn’t say anything.’”

“Honestly, this whole thing was blown way out of proportion,” she continued about the incident. “And, of course, it was an accident that should not have happened, but everyone is looking for someone to blame and that’s got to stop.”

See Keys‘ post about Jackson on Instagram below.