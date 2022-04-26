Lil Nas X will kick off his first official tour in September, and he’s taking his talents across the globe with the “Long Live Montero Tour.”

The Atlanta-native’s rise to fame began prior to the pandemic in 2019 with his groundbreaking hit single “Old Town Road.” He shook up the game by offering a new sound to country-rap that defied all odds.

Now, Lil Nas X will officially have the chance to take his talents on the road in the first headlining tour of his career just on the heels of five Grammy nominations for album of the year, record of the year, song of the year, best melodic rap performance and best music video.

The tour will kick off off in Detroit with stops scheduled for Boston, Chicago, Toronto, New York City, Philly, Miami, Los Angles and his hometown of Atlanta to follow. The first show will be September 6 and the last U.S.-based leg of the tour will take place in San Francisco on October 23.

“And u better come.or idc lol…jk I do care please come ok? deal? “ wrote the “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” emcee via Instagram.

While an official headliner for the tour has yet to be confirmed, Lil Nas X and his Columbia Records family are taking a different approach to pre sale tickets for concert-goers. Fans who are also Cash App cardholders will have the opportunity to get ahead of the ticket sales starting April 27 at 10 a.m. local venue time.

Tickets will be available for purchase by the general public tickets on Friday (April 29) morning.

Following a brief hiatus, Lil Nas X will then resume his tour throughout the month of November in Europe where he is scheduled to perform in Belgium,France, Germany, Netherlands, U.K. and Spain.