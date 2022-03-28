This past weekend, Buddy unveiled his sophomore studio LP Superghetto, which comes with 10 dope cuts and features from Tinashe, Blxst, T-Pain, and Ari Lennox. In addition to the album came a visual for the opening cut “Hoochie Mama,” a Roofeeo-produced cut that sees Buddy mixing between his mission for some female accompaniment and a vivid account of life in Compton:

“Met her at the swap meet, she was walkin’ knock kneed, told the bitch top me, I just copped a tall tee, and I got my fitted on, tryna put my niggas on, tryna put thе city on, ridin’ on the metro, if you with it let’s go, smokin’ on thе best dro, keep it super ghetto, actin’ like an asshole, wonder what they mad for, with the homie Castro, tryna get the cash flow, ridin’ with the Mexicans, me and money best friends, police ask questions, but they can’t catch him…”

Courtesy of madebyJAMES, the accompanying clip for “Hoochie Mama” begins with a shot of Buddy performing outside. The rest of the video shows him catching vibes with a woman on his block, getting into some boxing at a gym full of eye candy, and much more.

Superghetto follows Buddy‘s official debut Harlan & Alondra, which made landfall in 2018 and contained collaborations alongside Guapdad 4000, A$AP Ferg, Ty Dolla $ign, Snoop Dogg, and Khalid. The following year saw a deluxe upgrade of Harlan & Alondra with four additional cuts and assists from 03 Greedo, BJ The Chicago Kid, Ari Lennox, JID, and more. Keeping his momentum going, 2020 saw him teaming up with OverDoz. talent Kent Jamz for the joint effort Janktape Vol. 1. He’s also contributed his vocals for the likes of Smoke DZA, Robert Glasper, Smino, and Zacari.

Press play on Buddy‘s “Hoochie Mama” video below.