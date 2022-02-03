Back in December, Nardo Wick unveiled his official debut LP Who Is Nardo Wick?, which contains 18 hard-hitting cuts and additional features from BIG30, Lakeyah, G Herbo, 21 Savage, Lil Durk, Hit-Boy, Future, and Lil Baby — the last two of whom appeared on the standout single “Me or Sum.” Produced by DVLP and Z3N, “Me or Sum” sees the trio speaking to their individual spoils and the women that are drawn in as a result:

“She said she got a man, I act deaf, I don’t hear her, come here, girl, stop playin’, let me put it in your liver, eat what’s in my pants, baby, don’t gotta go to dinner, I stole her heart, thou shall not steal, I’m sorry, I’m a sinner, let her put my chains on, now she think she me or somethin’…”

Courtesy of Heirs and madebyJAMES comes an accompanying clip for “Me or Sum,” which begins with Future delivering his verse in a bedroom with a love interest. As the beat switches up, viewers then see Nardo in a room with some individuals enjoying drinks, cigars, and women, giving off a nostalgic vibe akin to the early 1900’s. Lil Baby then makes his appearance in another location with some eye candy of his own and a bag full of cash.

Just before the new year arrived, Nardo found himself in the midst of controversy following comments he made on REVOLT’s “Big Facts” in regards to how he used to make money prior to his commercial success:

“I would just look at it like, I would go rob a nigga and get this much, why would I go to work for a week? … If I go do this to somebody and get $7,000, $5,000, why I’m finna go to work for two weeks and make $500? Hell no.”

He later took to social media to make his intentions clear:

“I’m not tryna influence nobody to go rob nobody, the asked a question about MY PAST and I answered it … That’s what I was doing when I was 15-16 years old, A product of my environment … I would never tell or try to convince a young black man or anyone period to crash out!”

Press play on “Me or Sum” below.