First, some big news for Buddy fans — the Compton talent has officially announced his sophomore LP Superghetto, which will be making landfall Mar. 25. To get the masses prepared, he’s also liberated a new single from said project titled “Wait Too Long,” a collaboration alongside Cali peer Blxst that sees the two doing some dirty mackin’ on wax:

“Fly shit, uh, yeah, look, I ain’t got all day, baby, money to make and I been tryna get paid, I got hoes in they feelings, grown women sentimental, couple foreign things flyin’ in and out of LA, I’m not a player, I got a plan, what’s up with you? Girl, what you sayin’? Do you wanna roll with a nigga from the land? Let me see you pose for a minute, 5’5”, thick thighs bustin’ out of your Denim, goddamn, ass fat, way more than a little dip, prolly had me fallin’ in love if a nigga hit…”

Directed by Obsidian, the accompanying clip for the Hollywood Cole-produced effort immediately grabs your attention by having Buddy dive into a pool (surrounded by a group of sleeping women) to retrieve and answer a telephone that’s underwater. Things then switch to the previous night, which shows Buddy and Blxst in the midst of a wild party — the former eventually finds himself in a bit of a bind due to apparent infidelity.

Upon it’s eventual arrival, Superghetto will follow Buddy‘s critically acclaimed debut album Harlan & Alondra, which was released in 2018 and contained 12 tracks with additional collaborations alongside Guapdad 4000, Ty Dolla $ign, A$AP Ferg, Snoop Dogg, and Khalid. The following year, Buddy returned with a deluxe edition of Harlan & Alondra, adding on four songs with assists from 03 Greedo, Kent Jamz, Bas, Ari Lennox, and more.

Press play on “Wait Too Long” (and check out the official artwork for Superghetto) below.