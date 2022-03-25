The west coast music scene has been elite for many years now for sure. From rappers like Ice Cube and Snoop Dogg to Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, The Creator, there should be no doubt about the impact that California has on the culture. Each year, there is a plethora of west coast artists that will always remind the world of the their dominance. They also have a way of waking up those who may have been sleep on them for too long. Today (March 25), Compton rapper Buddy keeps the momentum going with his sophomore album Superghetto and it is packed with some solid cuts from top to bottom.

This is a big deal for me, Thank You GOD! #Superghetto — BUDDY (@Buddy) March 22, 2022

His debut album Harlan & Alondra served its purpose quite well and only kept fans wanting more. Though it took four years for him to bring forth a sophomore effort, Superghetto couldn’t have arrived at a better time. Ahead of its release, the Compton rapper took to Instagram to share the tracklist for the project, which consists of 10 songs with appearances from T-Pain, Ari Lennox, Blxst and Tinashe. His recent single “Wait Too Long” garnered over 1.6 million Spotify streams and did a superb job at building fans anticipation. “Damn y’all did it,” Buddy wrote in the caption. “Tracklist unlocked!! A little more than 24hrs until #Superghetto releases. Tell me your favorite feature.”

During an Apple Music interview in February, Buddy talked about the direction of Superghetto and the meaning behind the album title. “It’s more about the essence of growing up in the hood, you feel me?” he explained. “I’m from there so it’s in me, it ain’t on me, and I take it everywhere I go, and that’s all around the world. Everybody else has to really just conform to the energy that I’m bringing to the table and making adjustments and really come into the vibe that I’m presenting.”

