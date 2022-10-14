Photo: Cover Art
By DJ First Class
  /  10.14.2022

Thanks to the great Andre 3000, we all knew that the south had something to say since the 1995 Source Awards. Since then, we’ve witnessed the southern rap takeover from every aspect of the game — with Atlanta spearheading this evolution. There should not be any doubt about Atlanta’s impact through the years and rappers like Lil Baby are upholding tradition at a very high level. This day in age, there is a ton of new music released at the speed of light that ends up being the reason why a lot of music is lost in the sauce. Fortunately enough for Baby, anything he drops always comes with high anticipation and today (Oct. 14), is no different as he releases his third studio album It’s Only Me.

The LP serves as the follow up to Lil Baby’s sophomore album My Turn (RIAA certified 4x platinum as of Feb. 2022) and fans have been itching for some new Baby vibes since then. When it comes to his own features, Lil Baby is raking in the cash. During a conversation with The Experience Podcast with Big Loon earlier this week, the 4PF rapper revealed he currently charges in the region of $250,000 to $350,000 for a guest verse. “I don’t even be doing features no more,” he said. “But like 300, 350. 250, 300, something like that.”

Laced with 23 records, Baby tapped on Nardo Wick, Young Thug, Future, Rylo Rodriguez, Jeremih, EST Gee and Pooh Shiesty for musical contributions. Press play on It’s Only Me now and let us know where the album ranks in your favorites of 2022 so far.

