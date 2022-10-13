This Friday (Oct. 14), Lil Baby will bless the masses with his third studio LP It’s Only Me, a 23-song effort that boasts additional features from Nardo Wick, Young Thug, Fridayy, Future, Rylo Rodriguez, Jeremih, EST Gee, and Pooh Shiesty. In promotion of the forthcoming album, the Atlanta star paid a new visit to Funk Flex at Hot 97, where he delivered a dope freestyle over Wheezy’s hard-hitting production:

“Cool as s**t, I’m diggin’ her skin complexion, little do she know I’m next, everybody ’round me ran up a M or better, I don’t really never gotta flex, too much goin’ on to be in my phone for real, I don’t really never gotta text, when I call, she gon’ come through, I’m who all of them run to, if we honest, I ain’t stuntin’ you, should I go through it or hunt you, turn yo’ man up he wan’ stunt too, I’m just sayin’ you ain’t got to, catch a play or we gon’ drop you, wipe his nose, he bet’ not achoo…”

Upon its arrival, It’s Only Me will follow last year’s The Voice of the Heroes, Lil Baby‘s chart-topping joint effort with Lil Durk. Prior to that, he liberated the wildly successful My Turn in 2020, which spawned an equally well-received deluxe upgrade and has since crossed the platinum mark four times over. Check out Lil Baby’s freestyle and the full tracklisting for It’s Only Me below.

It’s Only Me tracklist: