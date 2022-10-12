Last month, EST Gee blessed the masses with his latest project I Never Felt Nun, a loose continuation of the 2020 drops Ion Feel Nun and I Still Don’t Feel Nun. Thus far, the album — which peaked within the top 10 of the Billboard 200 — has spawned well-received visuals for “Blood,” “Love Is Blind,” “Hell,” “Shoot It Myself” with Future, “Backstage Passes” with Jack Harlow, and “Have Mercy.”

Yesterday (Oct. 11), the Louisville emcee dropped off another clip for “Death Around The Corner,” a collaboration alongside Machine Gun Kelly that sees production from FOREVEROLLING, TyMaz, and MFoss. As the chorus makes clear, the track is centered around staying focused on money while remaining above harm:

“Death around the corner, good thing I don’t know where I’m goin’, death callin’ my phone, sayin’ I owe him, I ignore him, ’cause I don’t owe no n**ga a quarter, take it if you wanna, better get out here and get on it, from the night time to the mornin’, I’ve been through it all, n**ga better not speak on what they saw, considerin’ on what it cost to get this five, would you still risk it all? Considerin’ I still made a million, tell me how I’m wrong, would you still be happy for your dawg if you wasn’t involved?”

Directed by Diesel Films, the accompanying video for “Death Around The Corner” shows Gee and MGK in an auto body shop. They eventually make their way outdoors to politic with their respective crews.

In a past interview with Angie Martinez, Gee revealed how he first connected with MGK:

“[MGK] just reached out to me…The label, I think, gave him my number. He was calling me on an Ohio number and I’m like, ‘What the f**k?’ And then I figured it was him when I answered.”

Press play on “Death Around The Corner” below.