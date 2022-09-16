If you have any doubt in your mind that EST Gee is one of the hottest rappers out right now, you are gravely mistaken. The Kentucky-bred rapper has been applying serious pressure with every release and every feature and being apart of Yo Gotti’s CMG (Collective Music Group) imprint has only boosted the stardom he’s already had. With Gee being on the roster, most fans consider Gotti to have assembled The Avengers — which is quite accurate, given the caliber of talent that resides on the label. It was vowed that it would be a CMG summer and with summer coming to an end in just a few days, the “Love Is Blind” rapper kept his promise. Today (Sept. 16) EST Gee releases his highly anticipated LP I Never Felt Nun.

EST Gee Got Jeezy On The Outro? Bet. pic.twitter.com/i3CxvTeB55 — First Class 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) September 8, 2022

Ahead of its release, the 28-year-old fired shots at rappers who use antics outside of music to generate social media views and press coverage surrounding an album announcement: “Y’all used to n**gas promoting they album tryna get on the blogs and s**t doing s**t just to get talked about so they can get posted so n**gas pay attention to they music but I just got music,” he said. “My life’s real.” “I never felt nun, you feel me? It’s just that, whoever it’s meant for, it’s meant for. I ain’t tryna convince nobody to f**k with me or listen to my s**t. I appreciate everybody who stuck with us to this point. We going to the next level.”

That is one of the reasons why Gee is one of the most thorough rappers in the industry today and his authenticity will be part of the reason for his longevity. Laced with 21 records, the CMG rapper called on 5 features for contributions: Future, Jack Harlow, MGK, Bryson Tiller and Jeezy.

Check out the new heat from Big Gee now.