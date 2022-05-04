EST Gee and 42 Dugg continue to drop off visuals from their joint project Last Ones Left. Following a clip for Dugg, 42 Cheez, REAPER, and Tae Money’s “Whole Gang Buss” comes another for Gee and EST DeMike’s “Never Scared,” which sees production from MOZ and John Gotitt and sees the Louisville talents delivering vivid bars about street life:

“Yeah, what you know ’bout trappin’ out them late nights? What you know ’bout staking out on wolves and not the great whites? I done been too deep inside of shit where I couldn’t think right, bullets numb my body, I don’t feel nun’, bullets hit your partner, why you leave him? Still ain’t killed nothing, laid up in the hospital, a couple niggas kill for me, niggas mention me, you really informants, crazy to think them niggas been our factors, ain’t try to hit on none of them niggas backwards…”

The accompanying video for “Never Scared” comes courtesy of Diesel Filmz and sees the artists rapping in a warehouse full of high-end cars. The Everybody Shines Together compadres can also be seen taking a ride, mobbing with other crew members, and throwing money in a strip club, among other things.

Last Ones Left made landfall back in April and, in addition to the aforementioned, contained 17 songs and BIG30, EST Zo, and EST Red. Prior to that, last year saw EST Gee forcing his way to hip hop’s forefront with Bigger Than Life or Death, complete with collaborations with Dugg, Lil Baby, Rylo Rodriguez, Future, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Yo Gotti, and Pooh Shiesty. That project alone spawned two major deluxe upgrades, which altogether made for a whopping 26 songs that fans continue to enjoy well into 2022.

Press play on EST Gee and EST DeMike’s “Never Scared” video below.