By Jon Powell
  /  05.04.2022

EST Gee and 42 Dugg continue to drop off visuals from their joint project Last Ones Left. Following a clip for Dugg, 42 Cheez, REAPER, and Tae Money’s “Whole Gang Buss” comes another for Gee and EST DeMike’s “Never Scared,” which sees production from MOZ and John Gotitt and sees the Louisville talents delivering vivid bars about street life:

“Yeah, what you know ’bout trappin’ out them late nights? What you know ’bout staking out on wolves and not the great whites? I done been too deep inside of shit where I couldn’t think right, bullets numb my body, I don’t feel nun’, bullets hit your partner, why you leave him? Still ain’t killed nothing, laid up in the hospital, a couple niggas kill for me, niggas mention me, you really informants, crazy to think them niggas been our factors, ain’t try to hit on none of them niggas backwards…”

The accompanying video for “Never Scared” comes courtesy of Diesel Filmz and sees the artists rapping in a warehouse full of high-end cars. The Everybody Shines Together compadres can also be seen taking a ride, mobbing with other crew members, and throwing money in a strip club, among other things.

Last Ones Left made landfall back in April and, in addition to the aforementioned, contained 17 songs and BIG30, EST Zo, and EST Red. Prior to that, last year saw EST Gee forcing his way to hip hop’s forefront with Bigger Than Life or Death, complete with collaborations with Dugg, Lil Baby, Rylo Rodriguez, Future, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Yo Gotti, and Pooh Shiesty. That project alone spawned two major deluxe upgrades, which altogether made for a whopping 26 songs that fans continue to enjoy well into 2022.

Press play on EST Gee and EST DeMike’s “Never Scared” video below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
EST DeMike
EST Gee
Music Videos

Trending
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Rowdy Rebel | The Crew League (S2, Ep. 3)

Rowdy Rebel and the Shhh Gang shoot it out with King Combs and the CYN ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  06.18.2021
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Viola Davis’ Michelle Obama critics, Megan Thee Stallion & more | 'REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly'

This week on an all-new “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment, we talk Viola Davis’ viral ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.29.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Damon Lamar Reed's Still Searching Project fights for Black women & girls | 'REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly'

Artist and muralist Damon Lamar Reed is spreading awareness on missing Black girls and women with ...
By REVOLT
  /  04.29.2022
View More