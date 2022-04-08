EST Gee and 42 Dugg continue to deliver some hard-hitting visual from their new mixtape Last Ones Left, which officially dropped today and boasts previously released drops like “Free The Shiners” and “Everybody Shooters Too.” Accompanying the project is another for “Thump Shit,” a booming cut that sees production from Jared Brown, Spiff Sinatra, Big Papito, and Isaiah Brown and sees the two delivering the type of street-oriented bars that’s so multi-layered it will require more than a few listens to break the proverbial surface:

“Cappin’ niggas pitiful, condition never critical, he die before he even knew, get some blood on all that blue, face shot, trappin’ in the spot, makin’ my H lock, ‘How you get that rich before you signed?’ Shit, I had eight spots, in and out, can’t stop, two stoves, eight pots, one on every burner, we the ones who do the murders…”

As with previous drops, the video for “Thump Shit” comes courtesy Diesel Films and is a lesson in living the rockstar lifestyle. EST Gee and 42 Dugg can be seen rocking heavy jewelry in various positions throughout, including a nightclub where Lil Baby makes a cameo appearance.

Last Ones Left is the latest surefire success from Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group, which also houses Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, BlocBoy JB, and Mozzy — the last of who Gotti announced during a CMG conference that took place around Super Bowl weekend:

“I always wanted to work with an artist from the West Coast,” Gotti said. “After years of having big conversations, running into each other, and sharing ideas, we come here tonight to let you know we’re proud for a partnership to bring our dawg Mozzy into CMG.”

Press play on 42 Dugg and EST Gee’s “Thump Shit” video below. In you missed it, you can enjoy Last Ones Left here.