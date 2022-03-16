Earlier this week, Millyz took to social media to announce the start of his campaign towards the fifth installment of his critically acclaimed Blanco series, taking notice of his career progress thus far:

“Tomorrow I drop the 1st song off #BLVNCO5 ! my last album put me in the best position I ever been in music.. I got a much larger fan base than I had the years prior, so It’s pressure but I know I got the best records I ever made! I think the word gon agree…”

Yesterday, he officially released his new single “Ashes in the Maybach,” which features Sacramento savant and newly-minuted Collective Music Group signee Mozzy. Produced by Rey Beatz and Save Your Tears, the track sees the two pouring their hearts out about the streets, lost loves ones, PTSD, and more:

“Drownin’ in this Remy, tryna numb the pain, I hate the shit it put me through, but I still love the game, lost Mecca, that shit hit me like a hurricane, and Ceez left Haiti six days before the horror came, fuck am I to do, I take a shot or two, Paul Masson on park benches, that’s what got us through, where’s the God in you, feel like the devil’s got in you, we ain’t got no chemistry, this 40 blow apart your molecules…”

Directed by Dom Bruno, the accompanying visual for “Ashes in the Maybach” sees Millyz and Mozzy performing their bars in front of a couple of fast trucks. The Cambridge emcee can also be spotted at his residence with a mob of crewmembers and in the back of a Maybach, where So Raspy label boss Jadakiss appears for a cameo appearance.

Press play on Millyz and Mozzy‘s “Ashes in the Maybach” video below. Hopefully, we’ll be hearing more about BLVNCO5‘s pending release soon.