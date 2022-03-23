Back in February, Yo Gotti‘s and his Collective Music Group roster of artists held a conference to make some big announcements — one of which will be a forthcoming joint effort from EST Gee and 42 Dugg titled Last Ones Left. This week, the two emcees unveil their lead single from the project titled “Free The Shiners,” which sees production from VenoTheBuilder and JB Sauced Up and sees them trading bars that’s definitely tailor-made for the streets:

“Hop out with the chop out at my opp house, niggas swear they don’t fuck with 12, be tryna cop out, drive bounce, smellin’ what I’m cookin’, put the rock down, thot bitch used to fuck with her, she a opp’ now, block bitch, fuckin’ B, her excuse: she sellin’ them beans, who want ’em for seventeen? A thousand under eleven Gs, if check, exotic? Nah nigga, meth? Yes, rapper where? I sell dog and I’m not embarrassed…”

Courtesy of Diesel Films, “Free The Shiners” also sees an accompanying clip that shows EST Gee and 42 Dugg with some crew members on a private jet, showing off their wealth in different ways while airborne. A flight attendant also appears to join in on the fun throughout.

2021 was a pretty big year for both EST Gee and 42 Dugg, beginning with the release of Dugg’s Free Dem Boyz in May. That project contained 19 songs and additional assists from Gee, Roddy Ricch, Future, Lil Durk, Rylo Rodriguez, Fivio Foreign, and Rowdy Rebel. The top ten release also saw a deluxe edition with added collaborations alongside Moneybagg Yo, Nardo Wick, and more. Meanwhile, last July saw Gee liberated his own successful project Bigger Than Life or Death. Just before 2022 arrived, Gee also added to that with Bigger Than Life or Death, Pt. 2.

Press play on “Free The Shiners” below.