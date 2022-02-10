As his first offering of 2022, Hardo has presented his brand new single “Bottom of the Trap.” The new release boasts assists from EST Gee and Icewear Vezzo, who also accompany him for the official visual. The clip is shot by Diesel Filmz and edited by Jay Kastle. On the track, the trio rides some production courtesy of Dj Banger:

Fuck your cuz, we’ll blow in the club, I ain’t doing no song that’s more than a dub

All blue slip, n***a, know that we cuz, yeah, gang them Crip, lil’ bro and them Blood/ Popped two Percs while I poured the mud, I walk shit down like you holding a grudge/ Left wrist dance, it’s holding my cut

N***as knowin’ you cap and you told to the judge, ice too freezy/ Take dog chain, he easy, AR slap like Meechy’s lil’ big blicky/ N***as like, “Ice, you tweaking”, rock Diors, not Yeezys, whole neck rocky

Prior to this, Hardo shared his Fame of Feds 3 project, which was a joint body of work with DJ Drama and Deezie. That collaboration spanned 13 tracks and included appearances from names like Doe Boy, Benny The Butcher, Tay Kieth, and several others. The first installment of the Fame or Feds series dropped way back in 2012.

A few months ago, Icewear Vezzo officially unveiled his project Rich Off Pints 2. The 14-track project included two features from Future, along with more names like Moneybagg Yo, RMR, and Rio Da Yung OG. In terms of what EST Gee has been up to, he recently blessed fans with the deluxe version of Bigger Than Life Or Death, Pt. 2.

Be sure to press play on Hardo’s brand new “Bottom of the Trap” music video featuring Icewear Vezzo and EST Gee down below.