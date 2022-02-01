Earlier this season, Icewear Vezzo officially unveiled his project Rich Off Pints 2. The 14-track project included two features from Future, along with more names like Moneybagg Yo, RMR, and Rio Da Yung OG. Prior to the project’s arrival, he gave listeners a healthy does of hints like “5 Milli,” which was a flip of the classic “Five On It” beat and the visual for the Future-assisted “Tear The Club Up.”

This week, he takes a change of pace as he presents his latest single “Richer Than My Opps.” The freshly released video is directed by Shot By Suave and finds Vezzo trappin’ out of a ’50s style kitchen as he rides some production courtesy of Cash Out Beats:

Yeah, I was down bad, now it’s ‘Cat 26s (Yeah), I was scratchin’ and itchin’ (Mhmm)/ We rob n***a’s traps, hoe, get back in the kitchen (Get back in the kitchen)/ wd some of my stacks come with interest (Drank God), yeah, dirty thot bitch, she suck lean of my dick (Hoe)/ I’m a pill poppin’ dawg, let me pee on yo’ lips (Let me pee on yo’ lips)

Back in May, Icewear Vezzo dropped off his Rich Off Pints project. In addition to his own releases, this year has seen Vezzo increasing his profile feature-wise, appearing on songs like Snap Dogg’s “Step On,” “Tear The Club Up” with Future, Young Crazy’s “Shell Jumping,” Lil Ty’s “Pill God Drink God,” Pacman Da Gunman’s “Did That,” and Mellow Rackz’s “Right Now.” Vezzo also joined forces with Lil Durk for Vezzo’s “Up The Sco” single, which dropped at the start of April. Additionally in 2021, we’ve heard him on singles like “6 Print,” “Cheat Code” with KrispyLife Kidd, and Courtney Bell’s “Deebo.”

Be sure to press play on Icewear Vezzo’s brand new music video for “Richer Than My Opps” down below.