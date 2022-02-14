By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2022

Last week, viewers and attendees were able to check out Yo Gotti’s press conference in promotion of his Collective Music Group, which came with some big updates from Moneybagg Yo, EST Gee, BlocBoy JB, 42 Dugg, and new signee Mozzy. Presumably in lieu of the big event, longtime CMG talent Blac Youngsta decided to team up with Dugg for a new single titled “Threat,” an AKel and HitmanAudio-produced offering that sees the two artists rapping about their wild lifestyles:

Me and my brother, he in that cat I’m in that demon, a bitch a piece with us, he going to Saks, I’m going to Nieman’s, I might swerve, I might swerve, I might swerve, now that’s all bad, smackin’ bitches, whackin’ niggas doggy, I’m on all that, if you ain’t fuckn’ every nigga with me, bitch, then fall back, I won’t hesitate to shoot my opps because they caused that, only reason yo’ nigga still alive because I paused that…”

Directed by GT Films, the accompanying clip for threat shows Blac Youngsta and 42 Dugg mobbing heavy in a packed venue, where they can be seen connecting with peers, rocking the stage, and more. Elsewhere, the Memphis-to-Detroit duo flex guns, high-end cars, jewelry, and some eye candy in different locations outside.

Back in 2020, Blac Youngsta liberated his last body of work Fuck Everybody 3, which came with 14 cuts and, including some of the aforementioned, additional contributions from Lil Baby, Lil Durk, DaBaby, Lil Migo, J90, Swae Lee, and Stunna 4 Vegas. That saw year also saw the Heavy Camp head honcho and Moneybagg Yo team up for Code Red, complete with notable appearances from Pooh Shiesty, City Girls, BIG30, Big Homiie G, and more.

Press play on Blac Youngsta and 42 Dugg‘s flashy, energetic video for “Threat” below.

