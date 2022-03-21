Back in November, Azjha unleashed her “What They Want” single. Now, the Compton artist has decided it’s time to give the well-received track a fresh new paint job as she taps in with fellow California star Mozzy for its official remix. Featuring a soft and fluttery beat, “What They Want (Remix)” sees Mozzy tapping into the smooth cadence side of his arsenal for his brand new verse on the track:

What is it that you want? I’m wakin’ up the phone, she goin’ through my phone, I’m askin’ her leave me ‘lone/ ‘Cause I been goin’ through it lately, my life manic, n***as checkin’ out on they brother, this shit brazy and I be wishin’ you was passenger seated inside the ‘Cedes/ Granny used to tell me to mind the business, to pay me

Cashin’ out for Cartis and Rollies and lil’ APs gotta get her righteous, she ain’t met a n***a like this/ Catted on a side bitch, shout out to my main one/ She gon’ hold it down when it gets spunky like a day one

Azjah’s last body of work before this was 2021’s 1:03 AM, which boasted features from Yung Bleu and Mayhrenate across a total of 10 tracks.

In terms of what Mozzy has been up to, the Oak Park star shared his solo effort Untreated Trauma back in September. Prior to that was was Kommunity Service in collaboration with YG, and that was led by singles like “Perfect Timing” featuring Blxst and “Bompton To Oak Park” and includes contributions from names like Tyga, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and more. On the visual front, we’ve been able to enjoy clips like “Gangsta,” “Vibe With You” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, “Mad” featuring Young M.A, and “Dangerous” featuring G Herbo.

Be sure to press play on Azjah’s “What They Want” track featuring Mozzy down below.