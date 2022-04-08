It is official — CMG season has commenced. Yo Gotti is arguably the CEO of the year with his latest moves as the head of the powerhouse collective. Having recently added Mozzy to the family, Gotti continues to keep the ball rolling to kick off what is going to be a CMG summer. With 42 Dugg and EST Gee having the streets on lock, this is the perfect time for them to pop their shit the best way they know how. If you’ve ever had a doubt in your mind about how they get down, you should be ashamed. Today (Apr. 8), the Dugg and Gee join forces to show they are the Last Ones Left on their new mixtape.

That 42 Dugg and EST Gee collab album is not what we want, it’s what we needed. — Ahmed🇸🇴/Not A Lakers Fan (@big_business_) April 6, 2022

Coming off a successful 2021, 42 Dugg and EST Gee are proving themselves to be two of the hottest in the game today. Fans across the nation are already calling Last Ones Left the collab tape of the year, and for good reason. The buzz these two have built through recent years speaks for itself and this highly anticipated project is the icing on the cake. The tape was announced during the CMG press conference earlier this year and fans already knew it would set the streets ablaze. When the first single “Everybody Shooters Too” was unveiled about a week ago, the tone was set.

The 17-track project full of gritty street tales includes features from Big 30, Tae Money, 42 Cheez, REAPER and EST Zo. Boss man Gotti has hinted that he was up to something through recent years with CMG. It is not too late to join the party if you have been out of the loop when it comes to EST Gee & 42 Dugg. Tap in to Last Ones Left now.