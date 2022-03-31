Hopefully sooner than later, EST Gee and 42 Dugg will unveil their joint album Last Ones Left, which is led by the single “Free The Shiners.” Yesterday (Mar. 31), the Collective Music Group duo added to that with “Everybody Shooters Too,” an Enrgy Beats-produced banger that keeps with the top tier flows and street-oriented subject matter that this Louisville-to-Detroit connection is well known for:

“Everybody shooters too, we can’t be into it if I ain’t shoot at you, I’m who all the gangsta young thug niggas look up to, I’m who all the opps and robbers plot on doin’ it to, I’m who all the project and the model hoes, wanna do it to, she put it on her head and twist her hands like the screw was loose, you talk like you bulletproof, we all really know the truth, they know we the reason for them candlelight vigils, niggas can’t be serious, they funny, he think he the big dog on his block ’cause he got money…”

Courtesy of Diesel Films, the accompanying clip for “Everybody Shooters Too” sees EST Gee and 42 Dugg mobbing heavy and showing off jewelry, money, and cars in a nondescript parking lot. Despite the fast transitions, the video keeps things single and focused on the lyricism that these rap frontrunners display.

Fresh off the successes of Dugg’s Free Dem Boyz and Gee’s Bigger Than Life or Death (along with subsequent deluxe releases from both), Last Ones Left was first announced during the Yo Gotti-led CMG conference back in February, which also saw appearances from fellow members BlocBoy JB, Moneybagg Yo, and newly minted signee Mozzy:

“Last Ones Left. Me and Gee, you know, that shit coming soon. We finishing it up right now. Just be ready for it.”

Press play on “Everybody Shooters Too” below.